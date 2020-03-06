Justin Bieber concert at FirstEnergy Stadium canceled and rescheduled for Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Justin Bieber has canceled and moved his concert at FirstEnergy Stadium to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for Friday, August 14 due to unforeseen circumstances the Cleveland Browns said in a letter sent to suite season ticket holders.
All FirstEnergy Stadium orders will be refunded later today. If you are still interested in attending the concert and own a suite at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, please reach out to your Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse representative. If you do not own a suite but are interested in purchasing tickets, please read the below instructions.
Amex cardholders presale will begin on Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. through March 16 at 10 p.m. You must have an American Express card to purchase. You can purchase them here.
Presale tickets can be purchased starting Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. through March 17. You can purchase them here. No password is necessary.
