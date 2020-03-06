Male driver taken to hospital for serious injuries after head-on crash in Westlake has warrant for arrest from another police department

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A male driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash on March 1 and had to be extricated from the car by the Westlake Fire Department, the police said.
Westlake Police said the male driver of the other car had his wife in the passenger seat, and she indicated to police they were returning home from a fishing trip.
The female driver of the other car only had minor injuries, and she was also taken to the hospital, police said.
Police said the male driver was found to be driving under suspension and had a warrant for his arrest from the Linndale Police Department. The accident happened at 6:30 p.m. after Westlake Police received several 911 calls about the crash on Clague Road.
The crash is still under investigation, but police believe alcohol is to have played a factor in the crash.
