Mother, three small children escape car fire in Willoughby Hills

The fire department is asking the community if anyone would have or could donate items to the family.

Mother, three small children escape car fire in Willoughby Hills
Willoughby Hills car fire (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | March 6, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 11:58 AM

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother with her three small children, 4, 6 and 9 years old escaped the van they were driving in after it burst into flames.

Willoughby Hills Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle fire on I-90 eastbound just before state Route 91.

Fire crews arrived and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Willoughby Hills car fire
Willoughby Hills car fire (Source: 19 News)

The family was returning home after purchasing a twin bed for one of the children.

In addition the mom lost one forward facing car seat and two booster seats.

The fire department is asking the community if anyone would have or could donate items to the family.

**UPDATED REQUEST ITEMS**** COMMUNITY HELP NEEDED FOR THE VICTIMS OF THIS VEHICLE FIRE Today, March 5, 2020 at 18:26...

Posted by Willoughby Hills Fire Department on Thursday, March 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.