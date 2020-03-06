Mother, three small children escape car fire in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother with her three small children, 4, 6 and 9 years old escaped the van they were driving in after it burst into flames.
Willoughby Hills Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle fire on I-90 eastbound just before state Route 91.
Fire crews arrived and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
The family was returning home after purchasing a twin bed for one of the children.
In addition the mom lost one forward facing car seat and two booster seats.
The fire department is asking the community if anyone would have or could donate items to the family.
