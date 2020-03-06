Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind driven snow showers today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dynamic system is tracking across our area this morning. Area of low pressure to our northeast will get absorbed into a bigger storm off the Atlantic Coast. It will be a colder day and increasingly windy as the day wears on. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph later this afternoon and evening out of the north. High moisture will be with us all day. Most of the precipitation will be in the form of a wet snow. Some of the snow showers could have brief bursts of heavy snow that will bring down the visibility. Temperatures today will remain well in the 30s. The snow will have a difficult time sticking to pavement. There will be a little accumulation on the grass and things like that. Higher terrain areas have the best risk of seeing a little snow accumulation today. Expect a windy night with some leftover snow showers and flurries. We clear out late tonight and tomorrow.