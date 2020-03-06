Popular heartburn medicine being linked to cases of specific cancers in growing number of lawsuits

“The longstanding science supports the safety of Zantac®, which has been available over-the-counter for more than two decades. Sanofi is working closely with the FDA and other regulatory bodies to evaluate any potential safety risks associated with ranitidine products and Zantac OTC products remain off the market in light of those continuing investigations. Sanofi is committed to transparency and will continue to communicate results with health authorities from the ongoing testing, and work with them to make informed decisions based on available data and evidence.”