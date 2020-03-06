Porter sidelined ... again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Porter Jr., the Cavaliers rookie guard who was making great strides in the second half of the season, was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol on Thursday and is out indefinitely.
Porter was injured during the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, didn’t play in the second quarter, and by halftime was being evaluated.
The rookie out of USC is averaging 10 points per game in 50 games with the Cavs. He missed significant time due to a knee injury suffered in early January.
