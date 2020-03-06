Travel plans taking a beating as corporations and families are cancelling due to the coronavirus threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Months into the planning stages, Shelly Albright and her family just decided to cancel a trip to Italy due to the threat of the coronoavirus.
The family had carefully planned what they called a trip of a lifetime for Shelly’s mom who had always dreamed of a trip to Italy.
“It’s not really worth the risk especially with travelling with my mom,” Albright said, “She’s 80 years old and in great health, but you just don’t know.”
So far there have been 150 reported deaths in Italy, one of the hardest hit locations in the world, still the United States has not banned travel to or from the country.
That has left some with difficult decisions to make.
“What if somebody gets sick, what if we get stuck there, there are so many more aspects that go into it now that the enjoyment level wouldn’t be there,” Albright said.
The United States may not have banned travel to Italy but is now requiring airlines to carry out more in depth medical screening per orders from the Centers for Disease Control, for flights to and from Italy.
The Albright family had prepared to leave on March 25.
“So I am anticipating by the time we were to leave I think it might even be worse,” Albright said, “So it was a matter of making the decision now and airlines have been cooperative.”
Lives have been lost, and the impact of coronavirus will cost the airlines billions of dollars, the global economic impact will be immense, so Shelly Albright and her family is keeping the big picture in mind.
“So its not unique to us, ours was a vacation and it’s unfortunate, it’s sad, it’s disappointing but it’s just the reality of the situation,” Albright said.
