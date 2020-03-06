19-year-old suspected of being linked to hit-and-run of girl walking off Cleveland school bus arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 19-year-old man suspected to be involved in the hit-skip that injured a 9-year-old girl hit by a car that ignored her school bus’ flashing lights, according to the report.
Officials said Luis Rodriguez is facing aggravated vehicular assault and and hit-skip charges.
According to police, two suspects in a Kia Soul were accused of passing the stopped school bus with its flashing lights activated on West 73rd Street and Dearborn Avenue on Feb. 20.
Cameras in the neighborhood captured a red Kia Soul driving by the school bus before pulling into a driveway on West 91st Street, and two suspects in gray hoodies fleeing before getting picked up by a silver get-away car minutes later.
The girl is currently recovering from a broken leg she had to have surgery for from the accident.
Police are still looking to charge an accomplice and the driver of the getaway car.
Rodriguez will be arraigned next week, as early as Monday.
