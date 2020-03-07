Akron-Canton Airport taking extra precautions to protect passengers from the coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron-Canton Airport serves 2,500 passengers every day, which is why they are taking extra precautions to fight the coronavirus.
When you walk into the Akron Canton airport, you’ll notice signs for the coronavirus and smell cleaning supplies all to make sure passengers are safe.
“Whether it’s the restroom, the checkpoint, touching doors & handles things of that nature, those areas are paid attention to in terms of disinfecting and additional attention to cleaning,” said CEO of the airport Renato Camacho.
Normally, bathrooms are cleaned 3-4 times a shift; now they are cleaned 5-6 times.
“I’m not scared I’m just taking extra precaution I’m a registered nurse so I know how to equip myself I got my gloves, sanitizer, and my mask,” said passenger Keisha Hill.
Several signs in the airport have information on the centers of disease control’s guidelines about preventing the spread of the virus.
They are also using a much stronger bleach solution for cleaning.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.