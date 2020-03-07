Cleveland Cooks: Nora’s Public House

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s time to start celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and all things Irish.
This week on Cleveland Cooks, I’m heading to the newly opened Nora’s Public House in downtown Willoughby to make their short rib shepherd’s pie with Guinness gravy.
Braised Short Rib
2 cans plum tomatoes with basil
2 quart beef broth
3 lb short rib
Place short rib in roasting pan, salt and pepper well
Pour tomatoes and beef broth over short ribs and cover with aluminum foil
Cook for 3.5 hours at 350 degrees
Guinness Gravy
1 stick butter
1 onion diced
4 tbsp flour
1 cup heavy cream
2 cups beef broth
1 16 oz can Guinness
1 cup pureed braising liquid
Sweat onions in butter until tender
Add flour to make a roux
Heat up Guinness and cream in separate pot until simmering
Add to roux and whisk gingerly
Add pureed braising liquid
Use beef broth to adjust to desired consistency
Salt and pepper to taste
Roasted Garlic and Chive Mashed Yukon potatoes
2 lb Yukon gold potatoes rough cut
1 stick of butter
1 cup sour cream
¼ cup diced chive
¼ cup roasted garlic
½ cup cream
Boil potatoes until smashable
Add butter, chive, roasted garlic and sour cream continue to mash
Use the cream to adjust to desired consistency
Salt and pepper to taste
