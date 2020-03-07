Cleveland Cooks: Nora’s Public House

Cleveland Cooks: Nora’s Public House
By Jen Picciano | March 6, 2020 at 8:13 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 8:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s time to start celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and all things Irish.

This week on Cleveland Cooks, I’m heading to the newly opened Nora’s Public House in downtown Willoughby to make their short rib shepherd’s pie with Guinness gravy.

Nora's Public House in downtown Willoughby makes a shepherd's pie with braised short ribs and Guinness gravy.
Braised Short Rib

2 cans plum tomatoes with basil

2 quart beef broth

3 lb short rib

Place short rib in roasting pan, salt and pepper well

Pour tomatoes and beef broth over short ribs and cover with aluminum foil

Cook for 3.5 hours at 350 degrees

Guinness Gravy

1 stick butter

1 onion diced

4 tbsp flour

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups beef broth

1 16 oz can Guinness

1 cup pureed braising liquid

Sweat onions in butter until tender

Add flour to make a roux

Heat up Guinness and cream in separate pot until simmering

Add to roux and whisk gingerly

Add pureed braising liquid

Use beef broth to adjust to desired consistency

Salt and pepper to taste

Roasted Garlic and Chive Mashed Yukon potatoes

2 lb Yukon gold potatoes rough cut

1 stick of butter

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup diced chive

¼ cup roasted garlic

½ cup cream

Boil potatoes until smashable

Add butter, chive, roasted garlic and sour cream continue to mash

Use the cream to adjust to desired consistency

Salt and pepper to taste

