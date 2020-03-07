Cleveland firefighter injured while battling blaze engulfing East Side home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One firefighter was injured while battling the blaze that ravaged a home on East 117th Street in Cleveland on Saturday, according to Lt. Mike Norman.
Lt. Norman said the fire ran through every floor of the 2.5 story house, most likely through a channel in the wall.
While the house is occupied, no one was inside when the fire broke out, according to Lt. Norman.
However, Lt. Norman said one firefighter was injured while trying to put the flames out.
According to Lt. Norman, embers from the roof got into the firefighter's coat as he was putting on his mask.
He was treated at a local hospital and released, according to Lt. Norman.
Lt. Norman said the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
