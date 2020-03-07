Deputies in Stark County investigating crash as 1 person is dead in 2-car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after being ejected from the vehicle after a two-car crash on State Route 21 at milepost one, north of State 212 in Bethlehem Township, the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Deputies said a 33-year-old man was driving his white 2001 Ford Ranger, traveling southbound on State Route 21 when his car traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a guardrail and then went traveled further southbound in the northbound lane. His car overturned, then came to a rest in the southbound lane of State Route 21.
A 50-year-old woman was driving her silver Mitsubishi Lancer traveling northbound on State Route 21, where her car was struck by the Ford Ranger head-on, deputies said. Her car came to a rest off the west side of the roadway. She had two passengers in her car.
Deputies said 51-year-old Robert M. Parkerson was the right rear seat passenger of the 50-year-old woman, and he was ejected from the car due to the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash happened Friday afternoon at 12:45 p.m.
Deputies said the crash remains under investigation.
