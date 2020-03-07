Dominion Energy Ohio may face $2.5 million fine for Pepper Pike gas line explosion

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A new report filed by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) recommends Dominion Energy Ohio should forfeit $2.5 million for failure to comply with Pipeline Safety Regulations requirements that caused or contributed to this incident for the gas line explosion that happened last year.
PUCO said in the report this incident posed a serious danger to the public.
PUCO states in the report they also believe Dominion Energy Ohio showed poor practices in regards to this incident and failed to follow any procedures.
Here are the recommendations by PUCO to Dominion Energy Ohio.
- Dominion has adequate programs, structures and incentives in place to maintain a culture of safety and regulatory compliance for Dominion’s employees and its contractors and the extent to which Dominion is responsive to employees or contractors bringing safety issues to management attention.
- The training that Dominion provides to or requires of its employees and contractor personnel for compliance with its standards and procedures is appropriate and effective.
- Dominion’s contracts with its contractors are structured to ensure that gas facilities are installed, repaired, or replaced properly, safely, and cost-effectively.
- The methods Dominion employs to track and document work allow for auditing of such work for compliance by both Dominion and the Commission.
- The methods Dominion employs to oversee new construction for compliance with Dominion standards and procedures in the field is adequate and effective.
- Dominion has provided sufficient resources to its gas safety compliance program to adequately and effectively monitor its mandated safety activities and programs for compliance, whether these programs are implemented by Dominion employees or contractor employees.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.