19 First Alert Meteorologists release their Spring forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Spring in northeast Ohio can be a masterpiece of re-birth, or it can make us wonder why we don’t live south of the Mason Dixon line.
One thing is certain we’ll get some of everything, and this spring, our chief meteorologist Jason Nicholas believes we’re going to get wet.
“One of the key reasons is that the storm track is going to make its way through the Ohio Valley, and that will give us more rain and also potentially give us late-season snow and spring snow,” Nicholas said.
And that is what makes the temperature prediction so important, and meteorologist Samantha Roberts sees slightly above average temperatures, depending on where you are in relation to the lake.
“We like to say we don’t really have much of a spring along the lake shore especially when that lake breeze gets involved,” Roberts said.
And with a little cold air and a lake breeze, lake effect snow will remain a threat.
“I do think even into the early spring which is a time of year where people probably don’t want to see lake effect snow, I think we’re still going to be dealing with that lake effect into the early part of spring,” Roberts said.
But lake effect doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll be dealing with a long cold stretch of cold.
“It’s most likely going to warm up, we’ll see a quick melt, we’ll track another system coming in that may have rain and the snow may be gone,” Nicholas said.
It’s all part of a pattern that meteorologist Jeff Tanchak believes that sets us up for severe weather issues.
“If we carry that same pattern into the spring than you’re going to get the potential of violent weather with these systems,” Tanchak said.
As we move later into the spring, as temperatures start to rise, and the moisture hangs around, watch out.
“I would expect in the month of May, especially, at least 2 or 3 severe weather outbreaks if we get these stronger fronts,” Tanchak said.
