Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has rehired a pair of former longtime assistant football coaches, adding Jeff Casteel as a defensive analyst and Bill Legg as the assistant to coach Neal Brown. Brown announced the hirings Friday. Casteel was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Nevada for the past three years. He served as defensive coordinator and other roles during his stint at West Virginia from 2001-11. Legg served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mercer last season. At West Virginia he was the interior offensive line coach from 1995 to 1999 and the offensive coordinator in his final season in 2000. He also spent a decade at Marshall.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Indians are anxiously awaiting tests on outfielder Oscar Mercado's left wrist. Mercado got hurt while making a diving catch in Thursday's exhibition game. He's undergoing an MRI and the Indians are hoping that the injury is not serious. The 25-year-old has been penciled in to a starting spot after a solid rookie season in 2019. Manager Terry Francona said the team will provide an update on Mercado's status once the tests are completed and evaluated. Mercado hit 15 homers and drove in 59 runs in 118 games last season.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dorka Juhasz had 15 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 6 seed Ohio State beat No. 3 seed and 19th-ranked Iowa 87-66 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State will face No. 7 seed Michigan in the semifinals. After the Hawkeyes scored the first point of the game on a free throw, the Buckeyes went on a 25-4 run, including 19 straight points, capped by Juhasz's 3-pointer for a 20-point lead with 2:50 left in the first quarter. Ohio State led by double digits the rest of the way, going into halftime with a 48-31 lead. Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 16 points.
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Ben Roderick scored 13 points and his layup with 13 seconds left served as the game winner and Ohio beat Miami (OH) 67-65. Ohio collected two offensive rebounds on its final possession which led to Roderick's layup. Bam Bowman, who led the Redhawks with 17 points, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Down 63-56, Jason Preston went on his own 7-0 run with back-to-back layups and a 3 to tie it. Miles Brown gave Ohio the lead with two foul shots before Bowman's jump shot tied it at 65 with 62 seconds left.
UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State has won four straight games and with a win Sunday over Ohio State would claim a third straight Big Ten regular-season championship. The Spartans also would lock up the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament next week. The Spartans were in the middle of the pack a month ago but have flashed their traditional March form in recent games. Maryland and Wisconsin also have locked up double byes for the Big Ten Tournament, which begins next week in Indianapolis.
UNDATED (AP) — There are two crucial Big 12 men's basketball games on Saturday. The first involves No. 4 Baylor heading to West Virginia. The second is top-ranked Kansas at Texas Tech. Baylor has lost two of its last four games. The Bears must win and hope Kansas stumbles against the Red Raiders to earn a share of the conference title.