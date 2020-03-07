Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders campaigns coming to Cleveland on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will both make campaign stops in Cleveland on Tuesday, Mar. 10.
Biden’s campaign leaders confirmed he will be at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center on East 30th Street, with doors opening at 8:15 p.m.
The Rally in Cleveland with Bernie Sanders will be held at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland on 300 Lakeside Avenue E., according to his campaign website.
The site said doors will open at 6:30 p.m. before the event starts at 8 p.m.
