Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION CHANGES-INITIATIVE
Attorney General certifies 4-way split of voting proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General has certified four separate ballot issues aimed at updating the state's voting laws. The four issues were previously certified as a single issue by Attorney General David Yost. Then on Monday the state Ballot Board severed the proposal into the four separate issues. Backers of the voting law changes have appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court, saying the board misinterpreted the state's single subject rule. But they also resubmitted the language to Yost as part of a two-pronged approach. Yost said Friday the issues were approved because they were identical to what he previously certified.
AP-US-OHIO-STATE-TEAM-DOCTOR
Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor who was jokingly known among some athletes by nicknames like “Dr. Jelly Paws.” The deal announced Friday is the first settlement for accusers of the late doctor, Richard Strauss. But it is not yet finalized, and the school and others involved are staying mum about how much would be paid. A lawyer for some of the men says the agreement will help them move forward and heal. The university calls it a step of “restorative justice.” Scores more Strauss accusers still have pending lawsuits.
POLICE SHOOTING-OHIO
Police: man killed as officers respond to domestic dispute
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say officers responding to a domestic dispute have shot and killed a man. The Fairfield Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before noon on Friday in the southwestern Ohio city. The agency says when officers arrived the man produced a gun and was shot by officers. The police department described the dispute as on-going between a couple. The state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting. Three Fairfield officers have been placed on administrative leave during that investigation. Fairfield is about 20 miles north of Cincinnati.
OHIO INMATE HOMICIDE
Prisoner accused of strangling cellmate convicted of murder
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prisoner accused of strangling his cellmate has been convicted of aggravated murder and could be sentenced to death. The Dayton Daily News reports that a jury in Warren County in southwestern Ohio deliberated for just over an hour Friday before finding Jack Welninski guilty in the death of Kevin Nill at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in April 2018. The jury will return Tuesday to hear more testimony before deciding whether to recommend that Welninski receive the death penalty. Prosecutors said Welninski killed Nill within an hour of being put in a cell with him.
KLAN RALLY-DAYTON
County rejects Klan group's bid to rally again in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Montgomery County has cited threats to public health and safety in denying a permit application by a Ku Klux Klan group that wanted to hold another rally in Dayton. The county board also cited the commercial and financial harm a rally would cause. The decision was announced Friday. Mayor Nan Whaley says that “we at the city will continue to do everything in our power to make sure no groups that want to cause us harm can hijack our city at great cost to taxpayers and our businesses." Fewer than 10 people rallied last May in Dayton and were outnumbered by hundreds of protesters.
CINCINNATI OFFICER INDICTED
Cincinnati officer accused of revealing undercover's ID
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati police officer has been accused by federal authorities of confirming the identity of an undercover officer to a nightclub owner under investigation for money laundering. Quiana Campbell was indicted Thursday on charges of giving a false statement to investigators about what she told the nightclub owner and for filing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The indictment says the 39-year-old Campbell failed to report $60,000 in income from off-duty details during those three years. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Campbell's attorney.
UNEMPLOYMENT-OHIO
Ohio unemployment rate unchanged in January
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.1% in January, unchanged from December. State officials said Friday that nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 6,300 jobs in January from the previous month with nearly 5.6 million people employed. There were 1,000 more people unemployed in January than in December. Ohio's unemployment rate in January 2019 stood at 4.3%. The national unemployment rate in January was 3.6%, up from 3.5% in December and down from 4% in January 2019.
OPIOID CRISIS-DOCTOR CONVICTED
Ohio doctor convicted of illegally prescribing pain pills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal jury has convicted an Ohio doctor accused of illegally distributing medication including pain pills. The government had charged Dr. Roger Anderson of Marietta with providing opioids such as oxycodone and hydrocodone to patients using pre-signed prescriptions and without examining the patients himself. Federal prosecutors also said the 65-year-old Anderson mixed drugs in dangerous combinations. A jury on Friday found Anderson guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substances, eight counts of illegal dispensing of controlled substances and one count of committing health care fraud. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.
GOLF'S FAMOUS TREE
Golf's famous 'Hinkle Tree' from '79 Open uprooted by wind
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A tree famous in pro golf for appearing overnight during the 1979 U.S. Open has met its end. The Black Hills spruce known as “The Hinkle Tree” was partially uprooted by wind this week at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, and was cut down. It was a tree with a backstory. Lon Hinkle was playing in the 79th Open when he took a shortcut by hitting through a gap in a row of trees. The maneuver allowed him to make an easy birdie but infuriated U.S. Golf Association officials. So overnight, they brought in the tree to block the shortcut.
MOTHER KILLED-DAUGHTER CHARGED
Woman charged in mother's slaying pleads not guilty
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of killing her mother during a domestic dispute inside their northern Ohio home has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Nineteen-year-old Sydney Powell entered her plea Thursday during an arraignment hearing. Her bail was set at $250,000. Akron police went to the home Tuesday afternoon after a caller from the University of Mount Union reported concerns about Powell. When police arrived at the home, they found 50-year-old Brenda Powell with severe lacerations, while her daughter had minor undisclosed injuries. Both were taken to a hospital, and Brenda Powell was pronounced dead there a short time later.