Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor who was jokingly known among some athletes by nicknames like “Dr. Jelly Paws.” The deal announced Friday is the first settlement for accusers of the late doctor, Richard Strauss. But it is not yet finalized, and the school and others involved are staying mum about how much would be paid. A lawyer for some of the men says the agreement will help them move forward and heal. The university calls it a step of “restorative justice.” Scores more Strauss accusers still have pending lawsuits.