NAACP demanding corrective action by the Cleveland Police Department in the 2014 handling of Tamir Rice’s sister.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The horror of the police shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice isn’t over yet. A recommendation by the Cleveland Civilian Police Review Board has been denied.
The 108-year-old Cleveland NAACP is demanding the city follow a disciplinary action to suspend the supervisor for the way police treated Tamir’s sister when she ran to his aid.
Danielle Sydnor is the President NAACP Cleveland Branch. The organization sent a letter to the city expressing its anger over the decision not to follow-though on recommendation from Cleveland Civilian Police Review Board.
"The Cleveland NAACP was part of the group that advocated for the Department of Justice coming in and investigating the police department locally.
That’s why the local chapter is demanding an explanation and reversal of a decision not to punish the police supervisor on the scene of the police shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. NAACP Cleveland president Danielle Sydnor.
“The sister of Tamir Rice was detained. She came outside. She saw her brother had been shot by the police and ran to provide him aid like I think any sibling or person in the family would do. She was detained, denied the ability to provide that aid, but was handcuffed, rear-cuffed behind her back, and placed into a police cruiser and essentially had to watch her brother die, just feet away from her.”
The NAACP is angry that a recommendation by the Cleveland Civilian Police Review Board for a 6-10 day suspension of that supervisor has been denied. The office in charge on scene was Sgt. Janell Rutherford.
“She leaned into the window. She talked with Tamir’s sister. Instead of sending her back into the rec center or somewhere else where she could be away from the scene. She allowed her to stay detained. Instead of treating her like a child, just really just added fuel to the fire.”
Sydnor says the rationale for not following the board’s recommendation doesn’t hold water.
"We believe the merits of the complaint was valid and really the merit of why the police department is saying they’re not taking action is because. The supervisor was not specifically named in the complaint. So, that’s a technicality.
"NAACP President Sydnor says essentially saying nobody is taking responsibility for how Rice’s sister was mistreated. She also says it breaks the trust between the citizens and the police force, which is one of the main tenets of the consent decree. 19 News reached out to the Cleveland police chief, but no response yet. We’ll keep you posted on-air, online and the 19 news app.
