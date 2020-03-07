Northeast Ohio weather: mainly sunny with highs around 40s

By Jon Loufman | March 7, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 9:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Skies become mainly sunny with highs a few degrees on either side of 40. The cooler readings near the lake.

Tonight: Moonlit but chilly. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with breezy southwest winds and highs around 60.

Sunday night: Variable skies with lows in the mid 40s.

Monday: Increasing Cloudiness with highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night: Rain with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Rain abd wind with highs in the mid 50s.

