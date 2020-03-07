Northeast Ohio weather: mainly sunny with highs around 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Skies become mainly sunny with highs a few degrees on either side of 40. The cooler readings near the lake.
Tonight: Moonlit but chilly. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday: Mainly sunny with breezy southwest winds and highs around 60.
Sunday night: Variable skies with lows in the mid 40s.
Monday: Increasing Cloudiness with highs in the lower 60s.
Monday night: Rain with lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Rain abd wind with highs in the mid 50s.
