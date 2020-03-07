Ohio Attorney General’s office addresses concerns of coronavirus price gouging

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are growing concerns about price gouging in the wake of consumers’ rush to stock up on health products amid a possible coronavirus outbreak.
A survey of some local pharmacies in the Cleveland area found several empty or depleted shelves of things like hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
It’s a trend being reported from coast-to-coast, and it has apparently given some greedy retailers the green light to gouge prices.
On Amazon, 19 News came across a listing for a 12-pack of eight-ounce hand sanitizer bottles for $195, or $16.25 per bottle.
Another listing prices four boxes of respiratory masks at almost $1,200, a huge increase from the $20 the same product typically sells for.
Online retailers like Amazon and eBay say they’re cracking down on predatory sellers.
A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the consumer protection team has not received any complaints of coronavirus-related price gouging yet.
He pointed out that there’s no law in Ohio against price gouging, but state law bans what’s considered “unconscionable sales practices,” which are described as “an unfair and deceptive practice to dramatically increase the price of in-stock products based solely in response to current events.”
“Other than shopping around for lower prices, the best tip we have for consumers is to notify our office by filing a complaint at 1-800-282-0515 or on OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.
Of the stores 19 News surveyed, prices did not appear to be out of the ordinary.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.