Ohio Department of Health confirms 5 people are being tested for coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health confirmed five people have been tested for coronavirus in the state with laboratory results still pending as of 2 p.m. on Saturday.
An hour later, Governor Mike DeWine joined the Ohio Department of Health to provide an update on the state’s response efforts and testing protocol.
The Ohio Department of Health said those five have “exhibited symptoms of respiratory illness AND, within 14 days of symptoms starting, either traveled to China or been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.”
Nine people in Ohio have tested negative for coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The Ohio Department of Health also reported that there are zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 255 cumulative number of individuals under health supervision, with sources including, “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine and travelers who have voluntarily contacted local health departments upon arrival in Ohio."
The Ohio Department of Health defines the 255 cumulative number of individuals under health supervision as the “cumulative number of travelers referred to the Ohio Department of Health for monitoring; includes travelers who have completed their self-monitoring period. These individuals are not exhibiting symptoms of illness.”
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH gave an update on the status of the state’s response to the coronavirus at 3 p.m.
“As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the Ohio Department of Health, working in conjunction with hospitals, primary care providers, and other health care experts, has a plan to maximize our testing resources. We are prioritizing the patients who are the most vulnerable to be tested in the Department of Health’s State Laboratory, while ensuring those that need COVID-19 testing will be able to be tested,” said Governor DeWine.
“We want to reassure Ohioans so there is no confusion. Information is critical to managing an outbreak of any infectious disease, and testing at our state lab offers the greatest ability for all of us to make the best decisions to protect the health of the greatest number of people. We will now be able to turn around results in an estimated 24-48 hours,” said Dr. Acton.
The Ohio Department of Health and Governor’s Office shared the following information for the testing protocol:
"For those who are hospitalized and meet the following criteria, samples will be sent to the ODH state lab:
- Have a fever or signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness, (e.g., cough or shortness of breath) and have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset.
- Have a fever and signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness, and a history of travel from affected geographic areas with widespread or sustained community transmission within 14 days of symptom onset.
- Have a fever with severe acute lower respiratory illness and lack of alternative diagnosis (e.g., negative respiratory viral panel, negative rapid flu).
For individuals who are not hospitalized but meet the above criteria, calling a physician or other healthcare provider is appropriate. If that healthcare provider determines a COVID-19 test is necessary, those samples are sent to private labs who now have the capability to test.
ODH will continue to confirm all positive tests, regardless of where testing took place. In addition, ODH in partnership with local health departments will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in Ohio.
ODH will now also share updates on confirmed cases and Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) every day on the ODH website by 2 p.m. That now includes weekends.
The ODH call center is open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to answer questions regarding COVID-19.
The call center can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). For COVID-19 information and resources visit http://coronavirus.ohio.gov."
