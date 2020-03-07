Police in South Euclid need help to identify male accused of withdrawing money from a lost or stolen wallet

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police need the public’s help in identifying the male and his car in the picture, as a resident said her wallet was lost or stolen and this male was pictured using it at the ATM withdrawing $500.
Police said the pictures taken were from Friday at the Dollar Bank ATM in University Heights.
The male in the picture also matches the physical and clothing description of a burglary suspect officers chased on foot on March 4, police said.
Police said the car the suspect came out of appears to be an early 2000′s Toyota 4-Runner.
Please contact South Euclid Police at (216) 381-1234 with any information.
