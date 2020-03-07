Police in South Euclid need help to identify male accused of withdrawing money from a lost or stolen wallet

Police also need help identifying the male’s car

By Simon Hannig | March 7, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 6:18 PM

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police need the public’s help in identifying the male and his car in the picture, as a resident said her wallet was lost or stolen and this male was pictured using it at the ATM withdrawing $500.

Police said the pictures taken were from Friday at the Dollar Bank ATM in University Heights.

The male in the picture also matches the physical and clothing description of a burglary suspect officers chased on foot on March 4, police said.

Police said the car the suspect came out of appears to be an early 2000′s Toyota 4-Runner.

Please contact South Euclid Police at (216) 381-1234 with any information.

