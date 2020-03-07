Report: NBA sends memo to teams explaining they should prepare to play games without fans in attendance due to coronavirus outbreak

NBA also wants teams to identify ‘essential staff’ present for these game

By Simon Hannig | March 6, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA sent a memo to teams they should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance, and identifying “essential staff” present for these games, should it be necessary due to coronavirus outbreak, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

The Athletic said the NBA has been sending several informational memos to teams in order to prepare for whatever develops. A reminder of existing rules regarding postponement or cancellations of games was provided to teams Friday night.

