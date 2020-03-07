2 Springfield Township dogs still wagging their tails after Green medics revive them after fire

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Springfield Township dogs are still wagging their tails thanks to the Green Firemedics saving their lives.
The Green Fire Department said it was “thankful for Green Firemedics and their oath to protect and serve all in our community, including our four-legged pups” after they were rescued from a house fire on Friday.
According to Green Fire, the dogs’ “human parents” were not home a the time of the fire.
However, Green Fire said the pups are expected to make a full recovery.
WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MAY BE SENSITIVE TO THE FOLLOWING IMAGE SHARED BY THE GREEN FIRE DEPARTMENT
