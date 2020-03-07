Warren suspects still on the run after robbing store back in Jan.

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren police are still searching for the two suspects that robbed Sparkle Market back on Jan. 15, according to the report.
Almost two months later, the police department is asking for the public’s help to bring them to justice by sharing the surveillance footage that caught the crime, as shown on the department’s Facebook page.
The Warren Police Department said anyone who can identify the male and female suspects in the photos below are urged to call Detective Marsico at (330) 841-2712.
