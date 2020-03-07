Wizard World Continues after other events forced to shut down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Governor Mike DeWine told the Arnold Classic in Columbus they could not have spectators Thursday. The event usually draws thousands of spectators from around the world.
However, Schwarzenegger wrote a letter mentioning other events continuing in Ohio without restriction, including Wizard World Comic-Con in Cleveland, to DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, saying “there is no explanation to allow all these other events with 20,000 fans to continue while not allowing us to sell tickets to a few thousand sports fans to watch our different sports.”
This is the sixth year Comic-Con has stopped in Cleveland. Jerry Miliani said, “there’s thousands of other people that love the same thing you love. People get to interact, meet each other and get to share the things they love with others.”
There are signs around the convention center that say “Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands.” They’re also loaded up with hand sanitizer for people as they check-in. “You’re not going to be able to turn around and not see a hand sanitizer,” said Miliani.
Organizers are also encouraging people to wash their hands regularly, and possibly even come up with their own wizard world handshake to avoid spreading germs, as others have done with fist bumps or elbow bumps.
