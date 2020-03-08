Bowling Green State University suspends all spring break study abroad trips outside of United States due to coronavirus outbreak

File photo. (Source: https://www.bgsu.edu/about.html)
By Simon Hannig | March 8, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 5:18 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Bowling Green State University announced over the weekend they have suspended all spring break study abroad trips outside of the United States, and they said Spring and Summer trips could be impacted as well, they stated in a press release.

BGSU has suspended all spring break study abroad trips outside of the U.S. This is a rapidly evolving situation and it is likely that summer and fall trips, even to countries not currently at a CDC level 2 or 3, will be impacted as well. The University will continue to evaluate and provide updates on the status of planned summer and fall programs.
The university also said they have prohibited all university-supported travel to countries under a CDC level three travel restriction, and all student group trips to CDC level two or three countries.

BGSU has prohibited all University-supported travel to countries under a CDC Level 3 travel restriction and all student group trips to CDC Level 2 or 3 countries. That list currently includes China, South Korea, Iran and Italy as level 3 and Japan as level 2. The University has facilitated the return of a number of BGSU faculty and students from these countries over the past weeks.
The health and safety is the highest priority for the university they state in the press release.

Protecting the health and safety of students and the larger community is our highest priority. This situation is not only about our personal health and wellness, each of us needs to consider how our actions impact the health of others who may be more negatively impacted by COVID-19. Containing the spread of a contagious disease presents challenges and will require BGSU to take proactive measures to protect the health and safety of all members, and particularly the most vulnerable members, of our community while working to maintain University operations and responsibilities.
