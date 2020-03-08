Bowling Green State University suspends all spring break study abroad trips outside of United States due to coronavirus outbreak

Protecting the health and safety of students and the larger community is our highest priority. This situation is not only about our personal health and wellness, each of us needs to consider how our actions impact the health of others who may be more negatively impacted by COVID-19. Containing the spread of a contagious disease presents challenges and will require BGSU to take proactive measures to protect the health and safety of all members, and particularly the most vulnerable members, of our community while working to maintain University operations and responsibilities.

via Bowling Green State University press release