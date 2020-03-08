Bowling Green State University suspends all spring break study abroad trips outside of United States due to coronavirus outbreak

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Bowling Green State University announced over the weekend they have suspended all spring break study abroad trips outside of the United States, and they said Spring and Summer trips could be impacted as well, they stated in a press release.
The university also said they have prohibited all university-supported travel to countries under a CDC level three travel restriction, and all student group trips to CDC level two or three countries.
The health and safety is the highest priority for the university they state in the press release.
