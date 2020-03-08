Cleveland apartment building evacuated after units on top floor catch fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The residents of Addison Square Apartments were evacuated after two units on the top floor caught fire around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Cleveland Fire chief.
However, most residents will be able to reenter the building on 7400 Wade Park Ave. Sunday night, according to the chief.
The chief said the Red Cross will be helping the displaced residents.
According to the chief, no one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the flames is unknown at this time.
