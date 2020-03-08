Euclid football coach turns to winners in life to inspire players

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid head football coach Jeff Rotsky is considered an energetic and fiery guy. He has never had problems inspiring his players over the years.
That does not mean that he would want his voice to be the only inspiring one his players hear. On Friday night in Euclid, Rotsky put on the “Success Looks Like Me” Student Athlete Symposium at Euclid High School.
“We have been looking for a number of ways to inspire our kids,” said Rotsky. “I’m very best to have a lot of past players that have done really well and a lot of dear friends [who have done really well]." Rotsky has coached at Euclid, Maple Heights and Cleveland Heights. He also knows many players from the area that never played for him.
Rotsky’s goal was simple, show African-American kids that they can grow up to be successful. “Bring in as many successful African-American men, and a few women, to share their stories, to tell our kids everything they went through and how they did not back down from challenges. How they did not let anybody put ceilings on them.”
More than 200 Euclid players from 6th-12th grade showed up and Rotsky was quick to decide this would become an annual event. “Our kids are so excited and so engaged. We have past NFL players here and NBA guys and doctors and lawyers that look like them."
Rotsky feels African-American kids can hear too much of what they cannot do. “I want them to understand that this could be your life. They don’t have to accept what people told them what they can’t do," he said.
Euclid has a school levy coming up later this month, something Rotsky is hoping will pass. “Our kids need the support.”
