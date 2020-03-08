Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love missed badly on his first two shots of the game, but came through when it counted for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. He scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket with four minutes remaining, and the short-handed Cavaliers surprised the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season, 104-102. Collin Sexton scored 25 points and Matthew Dellavedova had a career-high 14 assists to help Cleveland end a four-game losing streak. Will Barton led Denver with 22 points. Gary Harris had 18,. Jamal Murray, who missed a game-tying shot at time ran out, had 17.