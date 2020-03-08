Investigation underway after 43-year-old Canton woman found dead in her car

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after Renee Russell, 43, was found dead in her 2009 Saturn Vue due to apparent gunshot wound, Canton Police said.
Police said officers arrived at the 2300 block of Harmont Avenue NE at 3:22 Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found the victim in her car.
The Canton Police Department is asking anyone with information to this is to call the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144. Tips can also be left anonymously at tip411 by going to cantonohio.gov.
The investigation is ongoing police said.
