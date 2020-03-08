North Canton man found lying in driveway dies from gunshot wound

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a North Canton shooting claimed the life of one man who was found lying in the driveway, according to police.
North Canton Police Chief Frank Kemp Jr. said multiple 911 calls came in at 12:16 a.m. on Sunday for gunshot sounds in the 500 block of Hartman Street SE.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the driveway of a home who suffered from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to chief.
Chief Kemp said North Canton Fire and EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The Stark County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim, according to Chief Kemp.
The chief said detectives are investigating the shooting, but “no motive or suspect information is available at this time.”
