Reports: NBA having teams prepare plans by March 10 due to coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to multiple reports, the NBA is having its club prepare for the worst when it comes to the coronavirus.
Word broke on Saturday that the NHL would be keeping reporters out of locker rooms going forward and that players would be made available in press conference rooms. Something Charania reports the NBA is considering.
On Friday night the Athletic reported that the league told teams they should be prepared to play in front of empty arenas. LeBron James pushed back at that suggestion when he told reporters that he would not play if fans were not there.
