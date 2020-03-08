Statewide alert issued for missing endangered 72-year-old Trumbull County man

By Rachel Vadaj

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been issued by the Liberty Township Police Department for a missing endangered 72-year-old man who left home at 8 p.m. on Saturday and didn’t come back.

Police said James Vint has a “diminished mental capacity, a pacemaker and no fingers.”

Vint was described in the report as 5′9″ tall, 174 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Vint drove away in a gold 2007 Kia Optima with Ohio plate number DAQ 4577.

Call 911 if you see Vint or the car.

Note: the car pictured below is not the actual one Vint was driving.

