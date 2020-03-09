Attorney for murder victim questions police bodycam footage outside Mayor Frank Jackson’s home

A murder victim’s attorney is left with more questions in a homicide investigation that led Cleveland Police to Mayor Frank Jackson's home last August.
19 News showed some of the bodycam footage of police arriving at the mayor’s house to question his grandson, Frank Q. Jackson.
It took six months for police to release those limited, edited clips after multiple requests.
Attorney Peter Pattakos calls the footage provided "outrageous." Police were called to the mayor’s home shortly after 30-year-old, Antonio Parra, was murdered outside a barbershop.
Pattakos, who represents Parra’s mother, wonders, "Was the mayor’s grandson ever questioned by police?”
The video begins with officers in front of Jackson’s home saying, “Hey, Q is at the mayor’s house right now. He just pulled up. Gomez asked us to detain him, so we’re going to go up to the door and try to grab him, okay.”
You can hear police say Frank Q is there, but at no point is he seen on the body cam video.
Officers are also heard talking about their body cameras and whether or not they’re recording.
Pattakos said, “Only reinforces that they were profound irregularities with this investigation. There’s no question that Frank Q. Jackson’s car fled the scene of Antonio Parra’s murder. He should’ve been arrested that night, and it’s an outrage that he wasn’t.”
There’s another part of the footage where a woman was seen being questioned at the door. “Is your dad here too?” “Mhhm. What happened?” The officer said, “We have a situation.”
There’s no sign of the mayor on this footage.
Later that night, 19 news cameras show the mayor outside talking to police, and Frank Q’s truck was being towed away from the home.
The only person questioned by police on this footage is a teenager who was inside Frank Q’s truck.
Pattakos believes justice will be served. He said, “We will soon enough have every single officer that was involved under oath as well as the mayor himself, and we look forward to finding out what really happened.”
There are still no arrests in Antonio Parra’s murder.
Back in September, County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley called Frank Q. Jackson a “prime suspect.”
Jackson’s attorney previously said her client had “absolutely nothing to do” with the deadly shooting.