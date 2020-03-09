Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield to be honored with statue at University of Oklahoma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Cleveland Browns took Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the hope was that someday their franchise quarterback would be worth of a statue outside FirstEnergy Stadium. Well, Mayfield’s alma mater has beat 'em to the punch, announcing plans on Monday to honor the former Oklahoma Sooner with a statue during April’s spring game.
Mayfield joins fellow Oklahoma Heisman winners Sam Bradford, Jason White, Billy Sims, Steve Owens and Billy Vessels, who were similarly honored.
The unveiling will take inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“That will be a part of the game,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said, via clevelandbrowns.com. “Instead of a ceremony outside the stadium, why not include all 50, 60, 70,000 whatever is there, why not include all of them in that moment. It’s going to be a pretty cool, historic moment for the program.”
Mayfield threw for more than 12,000 yards in three seasons at Oklahoma, winning the Heisman Trophy in his final year in 2017.
