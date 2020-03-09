Barberton couple welcomes quintuplets to the family

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Barberton couple welcomed quintuplets to the world on March 5, and they had three girls and two boys!
Three girls: Philomena Rose, Evangeline Margaret, and Meredith Theresa. The two boys’ names are Gideon Michael and Elliot Sebastian.
They were all born early at 25 weeks and two days.
In a Facebook post, they said Meredith has given them a few scares, but she is stable and maintaining her levels.
One of the nurses at the hospital made signs for the newborns.
