911 calls detail chaos the night where man was killed, 17 others shot at motorcycle club in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A balloon release is being held Monday after a weekend shooting turned deadly at a party hosted at a private club on East 93rd Street and Way Avenue.
Police say Omen’s Motorcycle Club hosted and anniversary party when members of two other clubs, Zulu and Wheels of Soul, were thrown out of the party.
That’s when police say a fight broke out and some started firing gunshots.
When officers got to the scene, they found 18 people shot and injured.
One of them, 48-year-old Lee Dickson, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Police have not arrested any suspects.
Investigators say many people left the club in private cars and showed up to hospitals for treatment without talking to police.
They are now urging folks to talk to detectives so they can find the shooters.
Investigators say there were multiple shooters, and the matter remains under investigation. They are looking for any information, specifically videos of the shooting.
Please call Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME with any anonymous tips.
Monday night, family and friends of Lee Dickson will hold a vigil in his memory.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of Cleveland Police Division said East 93rd Street will be closed to vehicles from Aetna Road to Prince Avenue at 6 p.m. “in anticipation of a large number of people in attendance at a vigil planned.”
