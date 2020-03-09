3 coronavirus cases confirmed in patients from Cuyahoga County; state of emergency declared in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency for Ohio after three patients tested positive for coronavirus.
The Governor made the announcement on Monday afternoon.
All three confirmed cases are in individuals from Cuyahoga County and are between the ages of 54 and 56 years old, according to the Governor and state health officials.
It’s not believed that COVID-19 was contracted by those three while they were in Cuyahoga County, but instead during travel outside of Ohio.
Two of the individuals diagnosed with the infection were recently on a cruise through Egypt on the Nile River.
The third person diagnosed with coronavirus recently visited the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C.
At least two of the three people are in self-quarantine at home until symptoms either worsen or disappear. It’s unclear at this time where the third individual is; the Ohio Department of Health said the person is hospitalized, while Cuyahoga County officials disputed that information by saying the individual was self-quarantined.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, along with Cuyahoga County and area hospital officials, discussed a plan on Monday to prepared for the potential spread of coronavirus infections throughout Northeast Ohio.
Travel and contact history of the three individuals will be traced, according to the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health.
Anybody who the three may have come in contact recently will be notified.
DeWine said the state of emergency declaration is not to induce panic but is necessary to ensure enhanced public safety.
Approximately 255 individuals across Ohio remain under public health supervision, meaning they have been asked to self-quarantine after traveling back to the state from areas of concern.
At least two dozen people have died from coronavirus in the United States, as of Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.