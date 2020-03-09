Cleveland apartment building evacuated after fire on top floor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a terrifying afternoon for people living at the Addison Square Apartment complex in Cleveland.
Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo told 19 News the fire started around 2:20 pm Sunday and luckily no one was injured.
People from the 15th & 16th floor evacuated. Apartment 1509 was the one that caught on fire and was heavily damaged.
Other apartments with smoke still have to be looked at. The fire was put out in 20 minutes.
“I’m very fortunate to have a great fire department,” said the Calvillo.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Most tenants were able to go back to their apartments.
Red Cross will assist those that are displaced.
