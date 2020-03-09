Cleveland Police closing road for vigil honoring man killed, 17 others shot at motorcycle club

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil is being held on Monday after a Saturday night shooting turned deadly at a party hosted by the Omens Motorcycle Club, including members of other local and national motorcycle clubs including Zulus and the Wheels of Soul on Cleveland’s East Side, said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Division of Police.
Sgt. Ciaccia said East 93rd Street will be closed to vehicles from Aetna Road to Prince Avenue at 6 p.m. “in anticipation of a large number of people in attendance at a vigil planned.”
The shooting claimed the life of one man and injured 17 others, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said officers responded to the 3800 block of East 93rd Street for shots fired and multiple people injured around 11:30 p.m. The on-scene response to this incident was handled by officers from the fourth district and across the city. Upon arrival, officers secured the dangerous scene.
After the scene was secured, officers begin to question witnesses and victims of what had occurred.
Sgt. Ciaccia said no officers were injured. When officers arrived, they had to secure the scene.
They found a 48-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the report.
His identity has not yet been released.
Police and Cleveland EMS said “many other” victims left the scene and drove to various hospitals.
Sgt. Ciaccia said officers on scene learned that a party was held with multiple motorcycle clubs in attendance.
“A fight broke out, some people were ejected from the party and returned firing shots at other attendees, some of whom fired back,” according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, there were multiple shooters, and the matter remains under investigation in terms of arrests.
Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed that investigators believe a total of 18 people were shot, including the 48-year-old man who died.
Cleveland EMS confirmed crews transported the following victims to either MetroHealth Hospital or University Hospitals:
- 39-year-old man in critical condition
- 53-year-old man in critical condition
- 38-year-old man in serious condition
- 50-year-old woman in serious condition
- 59-year-old woman with minor injuries
Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Bishop sent 19 News the following statement regarding the shooting:
"We again offer condolences to the families and friends of those injured and killed in a senseless argument that turned deadly when those involved resorted to shooting Saturday night at E. 93rd Street and Way Ave.
This doesn’t represent Ward 2 residents. My understanding is that motorcycle groups rented out a facility in my ward for a party. That this would turn violent, with one person killed and several others severely wounded, is more than unfortunate.
It’s unclear where the groups were from but I am telling all involved that the citizens of Cleveland will not stand for any retaliatory bloodshed. This needs to end here and now. I am confident that the Cleveland Police will find the perpetrators and they will be charged and pay for these actions."
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams released a statement.
“The Cleveland Division of Police is currently carrying on with this multi-layered and systematic approach to the investigation,” Williams said. “Investigators are making progress, though this process is extremely detailed and involved.”
Mayor Frank G. Jackson also released a statement.
“The loss of life is a tragedy, no matter the circumstances and I extend my condolences to the victims in this incident,” said Jackson. “Once again, the easy availability of guns and the disregard for life leads to tragedy. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating this incident and these perpetrators will be brought to justice.”
Sgt. Ciaccia said they are continuing to interview witnesses and victims, and it is possible some of the victims are suspects as well.
As there were many people in attendance at this party, it is likely that many left the scene prior to being interviewed. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at (216) 623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided to CrimeStoppers by calling (216) 25-CRIME.
Sgt. Ciaccia said investigators from the Homicide Unit, the Gang Impact Unit, and Fourth District Major Crimes responded to the scene last night to assist. The Real Time Crime Center provided assistance as did the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement squad.
