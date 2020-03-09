Cleveland Police: investigation underway after 50-year-old mother found dead in her apartment from ‘suspected violence’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a son found his 50-year-old mother dead in an apartment from what the Cleveland Division of Police called, “suspected violence.”
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers responded to the 2400 block of Morris Black Place around 1 p.m. on Monday for a dead woman in her apartment.
Officers on scene learned the woman’s son came to her apartment to check on her and found her in a decomposed state, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Members of the Homicide Unit and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to to the scene to investigate, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The woman’s name has not yet been released.
The cause of her death is being determined by the medical examiner.
