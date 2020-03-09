Cleveland woman killed in hit-skip on city’s east side identified

By Alan Rodges | March 9, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT - Updated March 9 at 8:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman killed in a hit-skip accident on Cleveland’s east side has been identified.

Officials say, Herlane Brown, 55, was killed in the deadly hit-skip around midnight on Saturday.

Brown was hit at the Rapid Stop on E. 55th St. and Payne Ave.

Police say that they are still looking for a dark grey vehicle.

Brown was taken to University Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead on Sunday.

If anyone has information, call Cleveland police.

