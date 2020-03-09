Cleveland woman killed in hit-skip on city’s east side identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman killed in a hit-skip accident on Cleveland’s east side has been identified.
Officials say, Herlane Brown, 55, was killed in the deadly hit-skip around midnight on Saturday.
Brown was hit at the Rapid Stop on E. 55th St. and Payne Ave.
Police say that they are still looking for a dark grey vehicle.
Brown was taken to University Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead on Sunday.
If anyone has information, call Cleveland police.
