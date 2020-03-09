Drummond scores 28, Sexton 26 as Cavaliers down Spurs in OT

Cavaliers: F/C Tristan Thompson suffered an injury to his right eye in the first half and did not return. He played just eight minutes. ... Rookie Darius Garland missed his fourth straight game with a groin strain, and rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. remains in concussion protocol. ... Bickerstaff said his long-time friendship with Love (they were together in Minnesota) has allowed them to have “honest conversations” and helped the star accept his role on an inexperienced team. “He trusts me,” Bickerstaff said. “I trust him. He’s helping push this thing in the right direction.”