Elderly woman carjacked at gunpoint at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old woman was scared after she was robbed at gunpoint, while in the parking lot st the Steelyard Commons.
Maggie Morgan has seventy years of memories on which to reflect, but it’s what happened Sunday at 5:20 p.m. she will never forget.
"This has never happened to me," she says. "I've never had a gun pointed at me. Ever."
A witness told police it looked like two juveniles targeted Maggie, a young man in a red hoodie jumping out of a dark-colored SUV and holding a silver gun to Maggie, another in a blue hoodie acting as an accomplice. A witness says they may have had Halloween masks on top of their heads.
“I think they took one look at me and saw I wasn’t a young one,” Maggie says. “Who does that in broad daylight?”
The 70-year-old widow had bought ice cream at Target for dinner with her daughter, a dinner that never came.
"It makes me feel sick to my stomach. I mean, I'm so upset about this," says Gina Morgan-Bashinsky. "Shameful. Shame on them. They wouldn't want it to happen to their parent, why would you do it to mine?"
For Maggie, it leaves more questions than answers. "What is my world coming to."
Maggie says the young man she saw had a slight build, was about 5-foot-8 and African-American, and perhaps as young as sixteen.
