Evidence photos reveal exclusive new details in murder investigation linked to Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News investigators uncovered never-before-seen evidence from a homicide investigation involving the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.
The evidence includes interior and exterior photographs of Frank Q. Jackson’s truck after it was towed from the mayor’s home in August.
Officers went to the East 38th Street home to detain Q. Jackson, 23, following a deadly shooting on Clark Avenue on Aug. 28.
A vehicle registered to Jackson was seen speeding away from the scene.
A police inventory list reveals touch DNA samples were taken from the steering wheel and interior door handles of Jackson’s truck.
The evidence was collected by prosecutors following the homicide to use in a separate felony assault case against Q. Jackson
On June 10, 2019, a teenage girl told police she was beaten and strangled by Q. Jackson.
For the first time, we are hearing from that assault victim in her own words.
19 News obtained an audio recording of the victim as she describe her attack to a detective.
A witness said she saw the girl “struggling to breathe.”
“He just turned around in the car and just punched me in my face for no reason," the victim said. “He jacked me out the car by my neck, like, by my hair, and he was just dragging me and stuff.”
The victim also told police Q. Jackson hit her with a metal hitch from his truck.
According to police, Q. Jackson returned to the scene while officers were still interviewing the victim but then fled in his truck when an officer told him to pull over.
Police said Q. Jackson’s family members also “began to tour” the area and that the victim feared his family would retaliate after officers left.
Investigators said the victim did not want to pursue charges.
“What do you think will happen?” the detective asked the victim in the recorded interview.
“He probably gonna go to jail," she replied.
Despite the victim’s statement, photos of her injuries and two eyewitnesses, Cleveland city prosecutor’s never charged Q. Jackson for the June assault.
They also never referred the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
It wasn’t until months later, after Q. Jackson was named a “prime suspect” in the August murder, that county investigators were made aware of the assault case.
In September 2019, Jackson was indicted on four felony charges related to the assault.
He pleaded guilty to one reduced misdemeanor assault charge in January and was sentenced to 18 months probation.
As for the murder, nobody--including Q. Jackson, have been charged in connection with that case.
