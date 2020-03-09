2 killed in Akron motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two were killed in a motorcycle crash after it flipped and over and lost control in Akron.
Akron police are investigating the crash after a 56-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman were both killed in the crash.
On Sunday around 4 p.m., the 56-year-old man was driving the motorcycle on George Washington Boulevard, lost control and went off the roadway.
Both, the man and the woman were thrown off the motorcycle.
The man was pronounced dead at the crash scene, and the woman was sent to Akron, where she was pronounced dead.
