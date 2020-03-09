Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CLEVELAND SHOOTING
Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say gunfire that followed a fight at a Cleveland party attended by multiple motorcycle clubs killed one man and wounded 17 other people. Cleveland police say officers found a 48-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at an address in a neighborhood on the city's east side at about 11:30 p.m. Police say a fight had broken out and some people were ejected from the party, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back. Police say both male and female victims had injuries ranging from minor to serious. Police say the case has “multiple shooters” and remains under investigation.
SPEED CAMERA DATA
Data: Unplugging speed cameras resulted in less in fines
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Data shows an Ohio city's decision to pull the plug on its fixed red light and speed-detection cameras resulted in a dramatic reduction in fines. The Dayton Daily News reports the City of Dayton is still using some speed cameras in school zones but halted use of its fixed traffic cameras that record violations and issue citation notices a few months ago. Police data shows photo-enforcement citations hit a high of 8,949 in May. But once the cameras were no longer being used in September, citations fell to 609 and then dropped to 492 in October.
DEPUTY SHOOTING-FATALITY
Sheriff: Fleeing man struck deputy with vehicle, was shot
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man shot after striking an Ohio sheriff's deputy while attempting to flee in a vehicle has died. The Montgomery County coroner’s office said 43-year-old Gary Brown of Dayton died hours after Saturday's encounter in Dayton. The county sheriff's department said two deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in a tornado-damaged business. They say a man in the backseat jumped into the driver's seat and tried to flee, hitting a deputy, who fired. The vehicle crashed into a fence and the man died at the scene. The deputies were taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.
POLICE SHOOTING
Police: Man shot by officer was holding cellphone, not gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded by a police officer on a burglary call in Ohio last month was holding a cellphone rather than a gun. Columbus police say the officer was dispatched to the Columbus home Feb. 24 after a report that an armed man had kicked in a door and was assaulting a woman inside. Police say he fired after the suspect “made an unexpected gesture" in a carport's “dark corner." The 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital and police say he will face domestic violence and assault charges. Police and Franklin County prosecutors are investigating.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio still has no coronavirus cases; 5 test results awaited
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials say the state still has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but test results are awaited from five people. Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton says officials expect a case “any day now." Gov Mike DeWine said the Ohio department of health now has the ability to conduct testing and by Monday two private labs in the state will be doing likewise with hospitals soon to follow. Health department tests will prioritize the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions and compromised immune systems, and health care workers. Other tests are to be done only with a health provider's order.
ARNOLD FESTIVAL-UNUSED FOOD
Convention center sends festival food to tornado victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A convention center in Ohio's capital city has sent more than a ton of food it had ordered for this week's Arnold Sports Festival to tornado-ravaged Tennessee to help feed emergency personnel there. The Greater Columbus Convention Center expected to feed around 200,000 visitors during the four-day festival that runs through Sunday, but those plans were thwarted Thursday when the Ohio Health Department issued an order restricting most spectators because of coronavirus concerns. Convention center officials say a refrigerated truck that left Columbus on Friday afternoon would arrive Saturday morning at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to help feed 2,000 first responders.
BOY'S DEATH-CHARGES
Judge: Father accused of abusing son deemed fit for trial
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has ruled that a man is fit to stand trial on charges that he abused his 10-year-old son, who died. Al-Mutahan McClean entered a motion in January asking court officials evaluate his mental state. Judge David Atkins ruled that McClean is capable of understanding the charges he faces. Takoda Collins died in December after being taken to the hospital because he was unresponsive. Authorities alleged in court documents that he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died. McClean has pleaded not guilty to rape of a child and felonious assault charges. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Al-Mutahan's attorney.
ELECTION CHANGES-INITIATIVE
Attorney General certifies 4-way split of voting proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General has certified four separate ballot issues aimed at updating the state's voting laws. The four issues were previously certified as a single issue by Attorney General David Yost. Then on Monday the state Ballot Board severed the proposal into the four separate issues. Backers of the voting law changes have appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court, saying the board misinterpreted the state's single subject rule. But they also resubmitted the language to Yost as part of a two-pronged approach. Yost said Friday the issues were approved because they were identical to what he previously certified.
AP-US-OHIO-STATE-TEAM-DOCTOR
Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor who was jokingly known among some athletes by nicknames like “Dr. Jelly Paws.” The deal announced Friday is the first settlement for accusers of the late doctor, Richard Strauss. But it is not yet finalized, and the school and others involved are staying mum about how much would be paid. A lawyer for some of the men says the agreement will help them move forward and heal. The university calls it a step of “restorative justice.” Scores more Strauss accusers still have pending lawsuits.
OHIO INMATE HOMICIDE
Prisoner accused of strangling cellmate convicted of murder
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prisoner accused of strangling his cellmate has been convicted of aggravated murder and could be sentenced to death. The Dayton Daily News reports that a jury in Warren County in southwestern Ohio deliberated for just over an hour Friday before finding Jack Welninski guilty in the death of Kevin Nill at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in April 2018. The jury will return Tuesday to hear more testimony before deciding whether to recommend that Welninski receive the death penalty. Prosecutors said Welninski killed Nill within an hour of being put in a cell with him.