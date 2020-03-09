Northeast Ohio Weather: Gusty south wind today will surge temperatures well in the 60s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a classic set up where we get temperatures well above normal. High pressure is off the coast of North Carolina today. This is otherwise known as the “Bermuda high." A south wind today will be at 15-25 mph. We are already very warm this morning so it will not take much for our temperatures to get well in the 60s this afternoon. I went with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There will be a general increase in clouds this afternoon. A very warm and windy night ahead as well. I think we will be dry this evening for most of us. A cold front will be tracking in here from the west. Rain develops from west to east after 11:00 p.m. tonight. We remain above 50 degrees all night.