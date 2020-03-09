Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain returns tonight, turning chilly tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today we have had a classic set up where we get temperatures well above normal.
High pressure is off the coast of North Carolina, pumping warmer air into northern Ohio today in the form of strong southerly winds.
This is otherwise known as the “Bermuda High."
Temperatures have soared into the 60s today.
We hope that you’re loving it.
The rest of the week will be cooler.
In the meantime, rain will move back in after midnight.
Expect occasional showers through about 3:00 PM on Tuesday.
Temperatures will be tricky tomorrow.
It will be warm in the morning with temperatures in the 50s.
As the rain begins to pull out by mid-afternoon, temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s.
Brr!
We’ll get a dry day in on Wednesday before a few more showers move through on Thursday evening.
This batch of rain will move out by mid-morning Friday.
Friday afternoon, the weekend, and next Monday look dry.
Unfortunately, it appears that this weekend will not be as warm as this past weekend.
Highs will only be in the low 40s each day.
